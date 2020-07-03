1/
Philip Lawrence Paliotti
LYONS - Philip Lawrence Paliotti died peacefully at 90 years of age in his sleep on the evening of June 23, 2020, in Katy, Texas. He was surrounded by his daughter Elaine, son-in-law Joseph Bertles and granddaughter Ann Marie Bertles.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (July 8) at St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michael's) Church, Lyons, N.Y. Burial will immediately follow in South Lyons Cemetery, with military honors.

Memorial contributions, in Philip's name, may be made to the American Heart Association or St. Michael's Church.

He was born in Lyons, N.Y., son of Philip and Mary Grace Paliotti.

Philip served in the US Navy in the early 1950's on the USS Atka in the Arctic and on the USS Vulcan in the Atlantic, he was the ship's photographer. He proudly wore his Navy ship caps, bearing the colors of the service locations, and the ship names. After his service he started Paliotti Electrical Service, which he ran successfully for many decades. Philip was an avid woodworker, perfecting turning skills, and making furniture for his home and friends. His work has been featured in the Wayne County Museum. He was a past member of Lyons Rotary Club.

Philip's life was one of selfless service to his family, profession, community, and to his church. Philip was a lifelong member of St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michael's) Parish in Lyons, and served on the parish council, and as sacristan, alter server, and Eucharistic minister for many years. He was named Lyons citizen of the year 2013, and has been highly regarded and respected by the community. Philip had served on the board of Lyons National Bank for many years.

Philip is survived by his loving wife of more than 68 years, Mary Ceravolo Paliotti; his son, Michael (Marge) Paliotti of Lyons; and his daughter Elaine (Joseph) Bertles of Katy, Texas; grandchildren Joseph (Kimberly) Yorio, Ann Marie Bertles, Maureen Paliotti, and Joseph Paul (Jennifer) Bertles; and great-grandchildren Payton Carpenter and Lea Marie Bertles.

Predeceased by his brother, Tony Paliotti; and sisters Phillis Hurley and Dorothy Maddox.

He will be greatly missed by all who have had the pleasure of knowing him. Philip was one of God's special people and will surely be welcomed into heaven and into the arms of his Lord.

Arrangements by Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home. Lyons. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker (St. Michael's) Church
JUL
8
Burial
South Lyons Cemetery
