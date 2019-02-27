Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip J. Hamburg. View Sign





There will be no prior calling hours. Private funeral services and entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum with his wife, Diane will be at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County 1216 NY-14A Penn Yan, NY 14527 or Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River St. Waterloo, NY 13165.



Phil was born on June 11, 1944 in Clifton Springs the son of the late Peter and Anna Cardwell Hamburg. He grew up on a farm and carried those down-to-earth values with him his entire life. He was humble and generous, always putting the needs of others before his own.



He was a hard-working blue-collar worker. He worked many years for Monroe Tractor and retired from GW Lisk in Clifton Springs. He enjoyed working outside and was a prolific gardener, supplying his neighbors with plenty of vegetables. He loved animals, and respected nature and all its creatures-even spiders, despite his wife and daughter's objections.



He is survived by his son, Ryan Hamburg of Geneva; daughter, Krista Gleason and son-in-law Steve Gleason of Canandaigua; two grandchildren Max and Allie Gleason, whom he enjoyed spoiling.



Phil was predeceased by his parents Peter and Anna; his wife, Diane Hamburg.



