SENECA FALLS/LYONS - Phillip Johnson Jr., 66, was called home on May 13, 2020 at Unity Hospital Rochester after a brief illness.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (May 20, 2020) in South Lyons Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Phillip was born in Fitzgerald, Ga., December 22, 1953 son of Phillip Johnson Sr. and Katherine McMillion. He grew up in Georgiana, Ala. where he attended Georgiana High School. He later relocated to Sodus with his family. Before failing health he was employed at Curtis Burns and Waterloo Outlet Mall in custodial maintenance. Phillip loved bowling, golfing and spending time with his family and friends. He had a contagious smile that would light up the room and a joke on hand to brighten your day. He truly was the life of the party.
He leaves to cherish his memories the love of his life, Tina Tyman; children Shalane Jenkins and Cara Johnson; step-children Tabatha (Kevin) Joyner, Tracy Tyman, Terri Clark, Tanya (Brian) Lafferty, Timothy (Tabatha) Tyman, Jamie Harris, and Ryan Brown; brothers Ozie (Carolyn) Johnson and Ron Johnson; sister, Louise (Eugene) Wright; 28 grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; sisters Bonnie Kate Hardaway and Edith Franklin; grandmother, Pearlie Mae Allen; and aunt, Brenda Brown.
Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St.,Lyons New York.
Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 19, 2020.