SENECA FALLS – Philomena A. "Figi" Morganti, 93, of Bridge St., Seneca Falls, NY, passed away on Sunday (February 17, 2019) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.



Family and friends may attend "Figi's" Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday (February 23) at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend Michael Merritt as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.



If desired, contributions may be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.



Philomena "Figi" was born in Italy on July 22, 1925 the daughter of the late Nello and Elide Pieroni Pioli. She lived in Seneca Falls for most of her life. She was retired from the former Seneca Knitting Mill of Seneca Falls. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls and the S.M.S. Auxillary, also, of Seneca Falls. "Figi" enjoyed gardening, bingo, bowling, cooking, and baking. Most of all, she loved her time with the family, especially those times when she was called upon to babysit the grandchildren. Figi was an amazing seamstress and loved making matching holiday dresses for her daughters when they were young.



She is survived by two daughters Dina (Timothy) Kuryla of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Doreen (James) DePaolis of Astoria, N.Y.; four grandchildren Lisa (Matt) Helmers, Brian Morganti, Jeffrey (Julia) Tompkins, and Morgan Kuryla; seven great-grandchildren David, Daniel, Dylan, Lily, and Dominic Helmers, and Olivia and Lucia Tompkins; her daughter-in-law, Amy Morganti Cox of Westerville, Ohio; her sister, Marina Delia of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In addition to her parents, "Figi" was predeceased by her husband, Dino Morganti who died in 1976; her son, David Morganti who died in 1997; and her sister, Marguerite Dombrowski who died in 2009.



The family would like to thank the staff at Huntington Living Center for the wonderful care extended to Philomena "Figi".



Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.



