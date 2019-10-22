Home

Services
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
Philonmena Comella
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
Philonmena Comella

Philonmena Comella Obituary
LYONS - Philonmena Comella, 91, of Geneva St., passed away Saturday (October 19, 2019).

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, (Oct. 25) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Phil was born November 26, 1927 in Lyons, a daughter to Francesco and Carmella Petito Montemorano. She and her late husband Phillip were the owners of Phil's Shoe Store in Newark for 31 years, and was a faithful member of St. Michael's Church in Lyons.

Contributions may be made to a for those wishing.

She is survived by two sons Richard Comella of Nev., Marc (Susanne) of Conn.; three grandchildren Alexandra, Isabella and JP Comella; nieces Terri (Dave) Burnham, JoAnn James (Jeff Tiballi), and Kelly Hoelscher; nephew, Thomas (Linda) Calabrese; great-nieces Andrea (Anthony) Bogan, Khristina James, Kayla (Drew) Everhardt, Angela Foster and Gina Bartlett; great-nephews, Joseph Calabrese, and David (Brandy) Burnham; sister-in-law, Maggie Montemorano; and brother-in-law, Russ Reed.

She was predeceased by her husband, Phillip in 2009, two sisters Genevieve Calabrese and Louise Reed; and brother, Anthony Montemorano.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
