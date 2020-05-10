STANLEY - Phoebe Jones, 88, passed away at her home, May 1, 2020, with her loving and supporting family by her side.



Private memorial arrangements will be made by her family at a later date.



Phoebe has requested that memorial gifts in her name be directed to Ganondagan State Historic Site, Box 113, Victor, NY 14564; Ontario Pathways, P. O. Box 996, Canandaigua, NY 14424; Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road, Waterloo, NY 13165, Geneva Family YMCA, 399 William Street, Geneva, NY 14456 or Hopewell Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 932, Canandaigua, NY 14424.



Phoebe Leigh Jones was born 1931 in Princeton, N.J. to Frances Brace Kinney, born Toulon, Illinois, and Austin Leigh Moore, born Cheyenne, Wyoming. Her pen name is Leigh Rehner Jones.



Following graduation from High School in East Lansing, Mich. in 1949, she attended Michigan State College, East Lansing, Mich. for two years. At Cornell University, Ithaca, N.Y., she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History of Art in 1974. In 1977 she received a Master's degree in History Museum Studies from Cooperstown Graduate Program, Cooperstown, N.Y.



In Ithaca, she worked at the Ithaca College Museum of Art, Dewitt Historical Society of Tompkins County, and the Hinckley Museum of Art. After completing the Master's degree from Cooperstown, she worked for New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation at The Senate House State Historic Site, Kingston, N.Y., Knox's Headquarters State Historic Site, Vails Gait, N.Y. and Ganondagan State Historic Site, Victor, N.Y.



For Ithaca College Museum of Art in 1968 she authored the catalogue for the exhibition, Henry Walton, 19th Century American Artist. She was the Visiting Curator at the Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art for the exhibition Artist of Ithaca: Henry Walton and His Odyssey on behalf of Cornell's contribution to the celebration of Ithaca's Centennial as a City, 1788-1988. The exhibition travelled to the Everhart Museum of Art in Scranton, Penn. and to the New York State Museum in Albany, N.Y.



Of local connection, Henry Walton (1804-1865 b. Ballston N.Y. d. Cassopolis Mi.) spent time in Geneva in the 1830s painting portraits and places including "Rose Hill Opposite Geneva", "View of Geneva Colleges (Hobart College) Taken from the South Road, 1837", and most notably, produced a colored lithograph, "View of Geneva, Ontario County, N.Y. Taken from the Foot of Geneva Lake in July 1836".



Subsequently Walton created a number of portraits and town views in the Finger Lakes Region including Watkins Glen (then named Jefferson), Painted Post and Elmira, and three views of Ithaca from the North, South and East Hills before he left the area for the Gold Rush. There he produced portraits and paintings of gold mining scenes including "View of Rose's Bar, Yuba County, California, November 1853", and a portrait of a miner, "William D. Peck in his cabin, Rough and Ready, California, 1853".



In 1982 she designed the catalog and organized an exhibition for Senate House State Historic Site, Ammi Phillips and Company: Popular Taste in Face Painting, and in 1984 she presented a program, John Vanderlyn: From Portraits to Panorama at the Metropolitan Museum Art's Sunday lecture series to commemorate the installation of the Vanderlyn Panoramic View of the Palace and Gardens of Versailles created in 1818.



In 1991 she was transferred by New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to Ganondagan State Historic Site in Victor, NY, once the largest settlement of the Seneca, (estimated 4000 inhabitants) which was invaded in 1688 by the Marquis de DeNonville from French Canada. Today the site is enjoyed by the public for its educational, historical, cultural, natural history and art opportunities. She retired from there in 2000.



In 1993 she purchased a small Greek Revival cobblestone farmhouse at auction, built by Jacob Isenhour in 1842 in the Town of Hopewell, N.Y., and in 2011 she and her brother Stephen B. Agard researched and co-authored Jacob Isenhour's Cobblestone Legacy, available at the Ontario County Historical Society in Canandaigua, NY.



She was Town Historian for the Town of Hopewell, NY for seven years, a longtime volunteer at the Ontario County Records and Archives Center, and a past volunteer for the Ontario County Historical Society.



Especially enduring interest were art, music, travel, gardening, her book group, and most of all, the company of her family and friends.



Surviving family members are her son, Stephen Austin Rehner of Silver Spring, Md.; daughters Kathryn Leigh (Kate) Rehner of Trumansburg, N.Y. and Lisa Rehner-Brown (Bob) of Ithaca, N.Y.; grandchildren in Ithaca, N.Y. are Jordan Aceto (Ariana), and Phoebe Leigh Aceto; on Lummi Island, Wash. State is Lily Aceto (Simon); great-grandchild, Sebastian Aceto is in Ithaca N.Y.; and in Trumansburg N.Y. are grandson Teo Aceto (Anya Harris) and great-grandsons Lazslo; in Md. are two grandsons Isaac Leigh Rehner and Daniel Leigh Rehner; also surviving are her brother, Stephen Browning Agard, Stillwater, Min.; and good friends near and far; especially Diane Newlander and John Gradwick.



Phoebe Leigh had an extraordinarily vivid and colorful persona, and carried the brightest outlook on life and humanity imaginable. She had an unwavering eye for beauty, whether it was in creating her gorgeous and inviting environments, or in cultivating rich connections with all who were lucky enough to cross her path. She shared her laughter and her empathy with unbridled generosity. She was a dazzling example of humanity, and will be sorely missed by all.

