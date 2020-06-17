WATERLOO – Phyllis A. Brown Randall passed away Sunday (June 14, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday (June 22) at First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo. All attending need to use the Main Street entrance of the church. Parking will be available in the back of the church and people will need to walk around the church to use the front entrance.
COVID-19 restrictions require all attending the service must have and wear facemasks. COVID-19 restrictions allows for 25% of the maximum seating capacity of the sanctuary, therefore only 75 people will be able to attend the service.
Rev. Anita Milne, pastor of the church will, officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery,Waterloo, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, 42 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY, 13165, American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY, 14620 or North Seneca Ambulance, 1645 North Rd., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Phyllis was born in Waterloo, N.Y., the daughter of Joseph Willis and Ellen L. Johnson Brown. She was a 1960 graduate of Waterloo Central School. Phyllis was employed for five years with Sales Affiliates in Waterloo. Then in 1976 she became employed with GouldsPumps in Seneca Falls, retiring July of 2001. Since retiring from Goulds Pumps, she has served as a Deputy Town Clerk for the Town of Waterloo. Phyllis has been a longtime and very active member of First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo. As a person that loved to sew, she was a member of Seneca Textile Guild and Lake to Lake Quilt Guild. She was a member of and volunteer with the Waterloo Library and Historical Society.
She is survived by her loving husband, James L. Randall; sons Scott (Michele) Smith of Galveston, Texas and Steven Smith of Woonsocket, R.I.; stepdaughter, Kimberly (Rick) Breitbeck of Oswego, N.Y.; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchild; brother, Clifford "Skip" (Nancy Roe) Brown of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister, Marjorie Sitterley of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Lois Randall of Red Creek, N.Y.; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was predeceased by her parents; stepson, Bryan,Randall; sisters Rosemary Gillotti, Judy Newstead, and Bonnie Relyea.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2020.