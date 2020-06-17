Phyllis A. (Brown) Randall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO – Phyllis A. Brown Randall passed away Sunday (June 14, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday (June 22) at First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo. All attending need to use the Main Street entrance of the church. Parking will be available in the back of the church and people will need to walk around the church to use the front entrance.

COVID-19 restrictions require all attending the service must have and wear facemasks. COVID-19 restrictions allows for 25% of the maximum seating capacity of the sanctuary, therefore only 75 people will be able to attend the service.

Rev. Anita Milne, pastor of the church will, officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery,Waterloo, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, 42 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY, 13165, American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman St., Rochester, NY, 14620 or North Seneca Ambulance, 1645 North Rd., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

Phyllis was born in Waterloo, N.Y., the daughter of Joseph Willis and Ellen L. Johnson Brown. She was a 1960 graduate of Waterloo Central School. Phyllis was employed for five years with Sales Affiliates in Waterloo. Then in 1976 she became employed with GouldsPumps in Seneca Falls, retiring July of 2001. Since retiring from Goulds Pumps, she has served as a Deputy Town Clerk for the Town of Waterloo. Phyllis has been a longtime and very active member of First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo. As a person that loved to sew, she was a member of Seneca Textile Guild and Lake to Lake Quilt Guild. She was a member of and volunteer with the Waterloo Library and Historical Society.

She is survived by her loving husband, James L. Randall; sons Scott (Michele) Smith of Galveston, Texas and Steven Smith of Woonsocket, R.I.; stepdaughter, Kimberly (Rick) Breitbeck of Oswego, N.Y.; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchild; brother, Clifford "Skip" (Nancy Roe) Brown of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister, Marjorie Sitterley of Waterloo, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Lois Randall of Red Creek, N.Y.; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was predeceased by her parents; stepson, Bryan,Randall; sisters Rosemary Gillotti, Judy Newstead, and Bonnie Relyea.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved