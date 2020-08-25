1/1
Phyllis Altimari
SENECA FALLS - Phyllis Altimari, 81, passed away unexpectedly Friday (August 21, 2020) at her home.

Because of the pandemic the family will have a celebration of her life at a date and time to be announced; when it is safe and the CDC restrictions are lifted.

Phyllis's family request memorial contributions be directed to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Phyllis was born on July 23, 1939 in Seneca Falls the daughter of the late Fay L. and Ruth E. (Ritter) Whipple. She worked as a clerk the Seneca Army Depot, Seneca County Court House and in the gift department at Craton's Drug Store (Fay's, Echard's, Ride Aide). After retirement she enjoyed getting together with her school friends for lunch, gardening and painting.

She is survived by her sons Daniel (Karen) of Seneca Falls and Glen(Meredith Banks) Altimari of Pembroke N.H.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Phyllis is preceded in death by her loving, caring and supportive husband of 57 years, Sam "Hunky" Altimari who passed away February 23, 2017; as well as her cat, "Shadow" the black cat.

Phyllis's family would like to thank the Seneca Falls Town Police Department for their quick response, care and respect shown towards their mom.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
August 24, 2020
Dan, Glenn and family, I am so sad of your mother’s passing. She was such a wonderful friend , wife and mother. There will never be another person like her. We had many happy , fun times together.
Gloria Brown
Friend
