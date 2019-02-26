CANANDAIGUA – Phyllis Audrey Feaster Gordon, age 85, passed away suddenly, on Sunday (February 24, 2019) at Newark Wayne Hospital.
|
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450, for her great love of animals.
Phyllis retired from New York State in 1999, after 25 years of service. She resided at DeMay Nursing Home in Newark.
She is survived by her son, Steve (Mickey) Feaster; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; close friends Beverly Meyer and Christine Utter; and beloved pets Tipper and Smokey.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wilmer Gordon; and parents Paul and Elizabeth (Hall) Feaster.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at DeMay for making Phyllis's last year friendly, fun and comfortable.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
