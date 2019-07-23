Home

Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church
Seneca Falls, NY
View Map
Phyllis Eilene Baity Obituary
MURRELLS INLET/SENECA FALLS–Phyllis Eilene Baity, 74, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., formerly of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away peacefully Thursday (February 14) at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, S.C.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (July 30) at the United Methodist Church in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Born in Seneca Falls, N.Y., Mrs. Baity was the daughter of the late Clarence Snyder and Grace and Edward DeWall.

Survivors include her daughter, Lori Wheeler-Orbin (Joseph) of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son, Schuyler Wheeler, Jr. of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; step-daughters Joyce Baity and Marie Baity; grandsons John Baity (Brittany), Eric Morgan, Joseph Goodrow, Christopher Pavlick, Kayla Baity, Michael DiBlasi, James Goodrow, Hailey Pavlick; sisters Patricia Ortiz of Syracuse, N.Y.; Linda Patrick of Texas; Elizabeth Breese of Waterloo, N.Y.; brothers Robin Snyder, Richard Snyder and George DeWall all of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers Loyd Snyder, Paul Snyder, Philip Snyder; and her great–grandson, Blayden Baity.

Express online condolences at www.burroughsfh.com

Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet, SC 843-651-1440.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 23 to July 25, 2019
