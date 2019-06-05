MANCHESTER/PALMYRA–Phyllis J. Minnamon entered into rest with her family by her side.
Friends and family are invited to call 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (June 7) at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion. The funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cross Creek Church, 3700 Rt. 31, Palmyra, NY 14522.
Phyllis is survived by her children Sharon (Tim) VanGorder, Bonnie (Michael Jablon) Peters, Tim (Ann) Vollertsen, Todd (Cindy) Vollertsen; step children Randy, Robbie, and Shelley Minnamon; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Minnamon; step children Sue and Richard Minnamon; mother, Margaret (DeVries-Burgess) DeVisser; and father, William Burgess; brothers Kenneth and Donald Burgess.
Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019