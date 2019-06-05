Phyllis J. Minnamon

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis J. Minnamon.
Service Information
Stevens Funeral Home
3896 Buffalo St
Marion, NY
14505
(315)-926-4222
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stevens Funeral Home
3896 Buffalo St
Marion, NY 14505
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Stevens Funeral Home
3896 Buffalo St
Marion, NY 14505
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

MANCHESTER/PALMYRA–Phyllis J. Minnamon entered into rest with her family by her side.

Friends and family are invited to call 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (June 7) at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion. The funeral service will be held immediately following calling hours at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cross Creek Church, 3700 Rt. 31, Palmyra, NY 14522.

Phyllis is survived by her children Sharon (Tim) VanGorder, Bonnie (Michael Jablon) Peters, Tim (Ann) Vollertsen, Todd (Cindy) Vollertsen; step children Randy, Robbie, and Shelley Minnamon; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband, Charles Minnamon; step children Sue and Richard Minnamon; mother, Margaret (DeVries-Burgess) DeVisser; and father, William Burgess; brothers Kenneth and Donald Burgess.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 5 to June 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.