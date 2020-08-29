1/1
Phyllis J. Paradise
1941 - 2020
WATERLOO - Phyllis J. Paradise, passed away on Tuesday (August 25, 2020) at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, N.Y.

Calling Hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday (August 31) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls. Due to the Covid pandemic, masks will be required for entrance to the funeral home.

Phyllis was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on June 26, 1941, daughter of the late Dexter and Clara Steele. She was a lifelong resident of the Seneca Falls/Waterloo area, where she lived and worked. For many years, Phyllis worked for Don Alleson Athletic in Geneva. She had many hobbies and activities she enjoyed, including bingo at the Magee Fire Department, but her number one passion in life was her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In addition, Phyllis enjoyed checking out yard sales, collecting salt and pepper shakers, and getting in a witty or sarcastic comment when she could.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years and best friend since middle school, Anthony Paradise Sr.; sons Anthony J. Jr., David J. (Karen), Kenneth, Timothy, and Christopher (Christy) Paradise; daughter, Michelle Paradise; brother, Samuel Steele; beloved grandchildren Nicholas, Brandon, Andrew, Corey, Connor, Adam, Madison, Karrina, Kaicee; great-grandchildren Anthony and Elizabeth.

Phyllis is predeceased by her daughter, Deborah.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo for their wonderful care of Phyllis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls. To leave a comment for the family, please visit doranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 29 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
August 28, 2020
Condolences to the Paradise Family. Linda Fowler-Posman
Linda A Fowler-Posman
Friend
