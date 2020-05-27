PENN YAN - Phyllis Jean (Price) Alderman, age 91, passed at peace with Our Lord on Sunday (May 24, 2020) at her home in Penn Yan, N.Y.



She was born December 19, 1928 in Findlay, Ohio to Fred and Cynthia (Thomas) Price.



Phyllis was a social butterfly who took pride in her work within community. After 26 years, Phyllis retired as manager from the Peppermint Parlor at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. There she was often seen serving her grandkids favorites: Root Beer Floats and Egg Salad Sandwiches.



Phyllis was a divine Christian and a long-standing member of the First Presbyterian Church in Penn Yan, N.Y. Phyllis was very active within the church as a member of the choir, a deacon, and involved in many activities and functions of the Church.



Out of love for others, Phyllis helped where and when she was needed. She was a volunteer at the Once Again Shop, BackPack for Kids, and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital. Phyllis even opened her home to foreign exchange students over the years.



Phyllis will be remembered for her love of life and strong family values. Square dancing was a passion of Phyllis and her beloved husband, Art. While dancing, camping, and baking pies she and Art traveled the world, visiting all 50 states and Europe. For over 15 years, Phyllis and Art enjoyed spending winters with their friends at Woody Acres RV Resort in Rockport, Texas. Phyllis never met a stranger and laughter usually surrounded her and her friends as she quilted, lunched with Red Hatters, went to Jazzercise and Curves, or walked around the lake. Phyllis taught her kids and grandkids valuable life skills like canning, cooking, sewing, and gardening. Phyllis always made sure that we were prepared for our future.



She is survived by her son, John Alderman (Christy) of Colo.; daughters Sandra Elbert of Ohio and Tanzania, Africa, Terry Burwell (Graham) of N.Y., and Jerry Alderman of Texas. Additionally, she is survived by eight grandkids Amy Anderson, of Texas, Tamme Smith (Damon) of Ohio, Michael Alderman (Jennifer) of Texas, Tracey Elbert (Rick) of Ohio, John Beverly (Kaycee) of N.Y., Jason Beverly (Tonya) of N. Y., Sara Alderman of Texas, and Claudia Alderman of Colorado; 19 great-grandkids Neko, Christopher, Melissia, Aalea, Cody, Aaliyah, Ariyanah, Josh, Conner, Hunter, Alyvia, Chase, Destiny, Jaylynn, Emily, Gabriel, Cameron, Ayhnalise, Jayson; and three great-great grandsons Xander, Kingston, and Xavier.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Alderman, March 16, 2018.

