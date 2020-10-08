CLYDE - Phyllis "Grammie" Jorgensen, 92, went home to Jesus on Friday (October 2, 2020)



A celebration of life will be held at a later date once Covid restrictions are lifted. Burial will be private.



For those wishing, memorials may be made to Clyde Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde, NY or to Lifetime Care, 3111 Winton Rd., Rochester, NY



Phyllis was born in Canandaigua, N.Y. on February 19, 1928 the daughter of the late Lloyd and Lucille Kindleburger Scott. She is a 1944 graduate of Gorham High School. She enrolled in the Army Nursing Corps and trained at Highland Hospital. She married Raymond Jorgensen on June 30, 1947. They moved to Clyde in 1953. Phyllis was a nurturer as a wife and mother, as a decades long Sunday School Teacher, as a worker and activities director at Maple Hill Rest Home, as a volunteer "Grammie" to daughter Pam's second graders for over a decade, as a member of the church, choir, committees and activities, a member of the Clyde Grange and Galen Historical Society and as the head of the Food Pantry at the Clyde Methodist Church.



She is survived by daughters Loreen Jorgensen of Palmyra, Pam (Don) Anstee of Clyde; a son Eric (Christina Obania) of the Phillipines; grandchildren Chad (Kelly) Jorgensen, Michael and Chalynn Jorgensen, Amy (Larry) Haskins, Linda (Jeff Bostic) Anstee and Becky (David Lockhart); great-grandchildren Madison, Mason, Zeke and Henry Jorgensen, Quentin, Isaiah and Summer Haskins, and Sicily and Teaghin Austin; sisters Janice Castner of Penn Yan and Marian Baird of Calif.; brothers Don Scott of Ontario and Gilbert (Cathy) Scott of Phelps.



She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Ray; a son, Carl; a sister, Dorothy McCaig; as well as two brothers Dan Scott and Gerald Scott.



