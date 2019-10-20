|
|
WILLARD - Phyllis L. Joslyn, 92, died peacefully at Geneva Living Center North on Tuesday, (October 15, 2019).
A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on October 25, 2019 at the Sampson Veteran's Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those to make a donation to the South Seneca Ambulance Corps, PO Box 280, Ovid, NY 14521.
Phyllis was born April 21, 1927 in Elmira, N.Y., a twin daughter of the late John S. and Vera L. (Mitchell) MacDonald. She was employed by Willard Psychiatric Center as a Therapy Aide before becoming a Psychiatric Social Work Assistant II. Phyllis then was given a territory of the Naples and Geneva areas, finding home placement for Willard Psychiatric Center patients.
She was an avid gardener, enjoyed knitting, and even making an occasional braided rug, sewing clothing for family members, reading, and the holiday seasons. She had an eye for fashion and decorating. In addition to working outside her home, Phyllis took great pride in her role as wife and mother.
She is survived by her children Bruce King of Willard and Deborah Lincoln of Wayland; granddaughter, Sara Wadsworth (Lee); great-grandchildren Grace and Logan; sister, Joan Hudak of Herkimer; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold A. King; second husband, James E. Joslyn; and twin sister, Frances Huff.
Arrangements are under the direction of Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main Street, Ovid, NY. 607-869-3411. www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019