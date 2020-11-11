1/
Phyllis Lewis
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENN YAN - Phyllis Lewis, 90, passed away peacefully on November, 7, 2020. at the Keuka Comfort Care Home

A small memorial service with be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 14 at the White Stone Chapel, 2343 Rte. 14A South, in Penn Yan, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her name to the Keuka Comfort Care Home, 35 Rte. 54, East Lake Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Phyllis was born January 2, 1930 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. to Frank and Genevieve (Luce) Wilbur.

She was a devoted wife and loving mother, and a member of the White Stone Chapel, a Church of the Nazarene.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Richard Pallatto; grandson, Christopher (Mara) Pallatto; as well as several nieces, nephews and step-children.

She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Agostino Pallatto; and her second husband of 13 years, Royce Lewis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
11:00 AM
White Stone Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved