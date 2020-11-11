PENN YAN - Phyllis Lewis, 90, passed away peacefully on November, 7, 2020. at the Keuka Comfort Care Home



A small memorial service with be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 14 at the White Stone Chapel, 2343 Rte. 14A South, in Penn Yan, NY.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in her name to the Keuka Comfort Care Home, 35 Rte. 54, East Lake Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Phyllis was born January 2, 1930 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. to Frank and Genevieve (Luce) Wilbur.



She was a devoted wife and loving mother, and a member of the White Stone Chapel, a Church of the Nazarene.



Phyllis is survived by her son, Richard Pallatto; grandson, Christopher (Mara) Pallatto; as well as several nieces, nephews and step-children.



She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Agostino Pallatto; and her second husband of 13 years, Royce Lewis.

