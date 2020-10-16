1/1
Phyllis M. George
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Phyllis M. George, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (October 14, 2020), at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday (October 19), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. Trisagion prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Those in attendance must wear a mask and follow the rules of social distancing.

In honoring the family's wishes, the funeral service will be private. The burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday (October 20), in Glenwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be directed to St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 98 Genesee St. Geneva, NY 14456.

Phyllis was born on October 26, 1931, in Auburn, N.Y. and was a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Patti) Parisi. Above all else, Phyllis was a devoted mother and wife. She set an amazing example for so many on how to raise a family with poise, patience, grace, love and gleaming pride. Phyllis was a member and a dedicated servant of St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church.



She is survived by her children Michael (Mary Lou) George of Stanley; David (Margaret) George of Webster, Stephen George of Greece, Michelle (James) George-Mason, Daniel George of Estero, Fla., and Matthew (Jennifer) George of Eagan, Minn.; brother, John (Gloria) Paris of Seneca Falls; sister-in-law, Ethel (Paul) Peters of Geneva; grandchildren Leah (David) VanScott, Jason (Angela) George, Bryon (Jennifer) George, Alexander (Sarah) George, Adam (Christina) Michaels, Marc Mason, Erik Mason, Josephine George and Samuel George; great-grandchildren Alana, Gia, Braxton, Nadia, Bryson, Dominick, Jackson, Nicholas and Marilena; and several nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Abraham George in 2011; son, Marc George; and brother, Frank Paris.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Burial
12:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved