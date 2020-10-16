GENEVA - Phyllis M. George, 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (October 14, 2020), at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday (October 19), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. Trisagion prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Those in attendance must wear a mask and follow the rules of social distancing.
In honoring the family's wishes, the funeral service will be private. The burial will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday (October 20), in Glenwood Cemetery.
Contributions may be directed to St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 98 Genesee St. Geneva, NY 14456.
Phyllis was born on October 26, 1931, in Auburn, N.Y. and was a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Patti) Parisi. Above all else, Phyllis was a devoted mother and wife. She set an amazing example for so many on how to raise a family with poise, patience, grace, love and gleaming pride. Phyllis was a member and a dedicated servant of St. Michael's Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church.
She is survived by her children Michael (Mary Lou) George of Stanley; David (Margaret) George of Webster, Stephen George of Greece, Michelle (James) George-Mason, Daniel George of Estero, Fla., and Matthew (Jennifer) George of Eagan, Minn.; brother, John (Gloria) Paris of Seneca Falls; sister-in-law, Ethel (Paul) Peters of Geneva; grandchildren Leah (David) VanScott, Jason (Angela) George, Bryon (Jennifer) George, Alexander (Sarah) George, Adam (Christina) Michaels, Marc Mason, Erik Mason, Josephine George and Samuel George; great-grandchildren Alana, Gia, Braxton, Nadia, Bryson, Dominick, Jackson, Nicholas and Marilena; and several nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Abraham George in 2011; son, Marc George; and brother, Frank Paris.
