Phyllis M. Loucks (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY
14527
(315)-536-3391
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:30 AM
White Stone Chapel
2343 State Rte. 14A
Penn Yan, NY
Obituary
PENN YAN- Phyllis M. Loucks, age 82, passed away on Wednesday (May 8, 2019). Phyllis was born on September 12, 1936 in Independence, N.Y.

A memorial service for Phyllis will be held Saturday (May 25, 2019) at 11:30 a.m. at White Stone Chapel, 2343 State Rte. 14A, Penn Yan, New York 14527.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Phyllis' memory may be made to White Stone Chapel, Building Fund, 2343 State Rte. 14A., Penn Yan, New York 14527.

Fond memories, expressions of sympathy, and full obituary may be shared at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com for the Loucks family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 19 to May 21, 2019
Penn Yan, NY   (315) 536-3391
