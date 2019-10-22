Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc. - Palmyra
123 West Main Street
Palmyra, NY 14522
(315) 597-2416
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Fellowship of Faith Church
1939 Stokes Rd
Lyons, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Catchman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Marie Catchman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Marie Catchman Obituary
PALMYRA/LYONS - Phyllis Marie Catchman -10/19/2019. Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Phyllis Marie Catchman was called to join her Savior.

Service to be held at at 11 a.m. on Saturday, (October 26) at the Fellowship of Faith Church, 1939 Stokes Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 .
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fellowship of Faith Church.

Phyllis was born, June 20, 1940 in Bradford County, Pa. She was a graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Harry Bailey; sister, Gayle (Bill) McGory; children Bob (Kammy), Bill (Donna) and Kathy (Rick); five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as extended family and friends.

Phyllis was preceded by her parents; her husband, Vernon "Butch"; granddaughter, Lesley and her brother, Floyd.

Online condolences @www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now