PALMYRA/LYONS - Phyllis Marie Catchman -10/19/2019. Surrounded by her loving family and friends, Phyllis Marie Catchman was called to join her Savior.
Service to be held at at 11 a.m. on Saturday, (October 26) at the Fellowship of Faith Church, 1939 Stokes Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 .
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fellowship of Faith Church.
Phyllis was born, June 20, 1940 in Bradford County, Pa. She was a graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Harry Bailey; sister, Gayle (Bill) McGory; children Bob (Kammy), Bill (Donna) and Kathy (Rick); five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren as well as extended family and friends.
Phyllis was preceded by her parents; her husband, Vernon "Butch"; granddaughter, Lesley and her brother, Floyd.
Online condolences @www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019