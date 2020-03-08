|
|
Phyllis Petersen, 86, of St. Petersburg, Florida, formerly of Penn Yan, N.Y., died March 2, 2020 in Pinellas Park, Florida.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday (March 11) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Penn Yan, with funeral services immediately following at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Penn Yan.
Phyllis was born July 11, 1933 in Geneva, N.Y. to Chris and Edna Pedersen. She graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1951 and went on to work at multiple banks and financial companies in Penn Yan and Geneva. She married Kenneth F. Petersen on May 21, 1955. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the Danish Sisterhood, Benton Fire Department Auxiliary, and the Moose Club.
She is survived by her husband, of nearly 65 years, Kenneth of St. Petersburg, Florida; son, Chris (Barb) Petersen of St. Petersburg; and daughter, Kenna (Carl) Fischer of St. Petersburg. She is also survived by sisters Babe Ferraro of Geneva and Alice Pedersen of Farmington; sister-in-law, Pat Pedersen; nephews Michael (Vicki) Pedersen and Preston Pedersen of Penn Yan; nieces Dana Cohrs (Jim Loree) and Rachel Cohrs of Geneva; a number of cousins; and close friends Ann Kirch, Neil Kirch and Su Genecco.
She was predeceased by a son, Dane, in 1965. Phyllis was also predeceased by her parents; brother, Howard Pedersen; Aunts Erna and Helen; Uncles Carl and George.
Arrangements handled by Townsend-Wood & Zinger Funeral Home in Penn Yan and Reese Funeral Home in Seminole, Florida.
To share memories of Phyllis may be shared with her family and friends or to light a candle, please visit townsendwoodzinger.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020