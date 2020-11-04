1/
Rafael Martinez
1960 - 2020
CLYDE - Rafael Martinez, 59, passed away on October 28, 2020.

All funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery

Rafael was born in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico on November 24, 1960 the son of the late Arcadio and Eusebia Rivera Martinez. He moved to the states when he was 11 years old and spent over 30 years in Clyde.

Rafael is survived by six sons Rafael Martinez Jr., Eddie Martinez, Michael Rosario, Kevin Martinez, Paul Martinez and Alex Martinez; four daughters Diane (Aaron) DeRuyter, Sandy Martinez, Felicia (Brandon) Baxter and Torie Martinez; 30 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Carmen Martinez; and five brothers Paul, Felix, Paco, Robert and Luis Martinez.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
