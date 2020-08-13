CLIFTON SPRINGS - Ralph Bowman, formerly of Clifton Springs, N.Y. and Ocala, Fla., passed away on Thursday (August 06, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home following a long illness.



Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (August 18) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main Street, Clifton Springs. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery with full military honors.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Phelps American Legion, The VFW, The VA of Canandaigua, Newark Elks Lodge, Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home Activities Fund, The Clifton Springs Hospital Chapel, or a charity of their choosing.



Ralph was born May 7, 1932, in Phelps, N.Y. the son of the late RD and Edith Bowman. After school Ralph was drafted and saw active duty in Korea from 1952 to 1954. After leaving the Army, he had different employment leading to working for ITE Goulds, formally Victor Insulator Co,. for 32 years retiring in 1994 at age 62. Ralph thoroughly enjoyed his retirement with his wife Beverley. They snow birded back and forth to their home in Florida for 11 years before staying in Florida permanently. Only recently moving back to New York due to health.



Ralph really enjoyed playing golf which he only had taken up at retirement. He played with many friends in Florida and his son Bruce here in New York. He played multiple times during the week and even had back to back hole in ones just one year apart at his local Golf Club. Ralph was an avid sports fan all if his life, especially baseball and his favorite team the Atlanta Braves. He and Beverley would travel to spring training every year to see them play and would stop for home games in Atlanta on their way home to NY and often would go to New York City to see them play against the New York Mets. Ralph and his beloved wife Beverley were members of the Silver Springs Shores Presbyterian Church in Ocala, Fla. and the local Moose Lodge, where they met many lifelong friends and truly enjoyed the fellowship and community activities for many years. Ralph and Beverley also had the opportunity to go on many Cruises with friends in Florida, which they enjoyed immensely. Ralph also enjoyed playing cards which he did often with friends and family. Euchre was one his favorites and he was able to return to playing at the American Legion in Phelps, N.Y. whenever his health permitted. One of the things Ralph really enjoyed was traveling to local casinos a couple times a week. He could be seen going from each machine to find the one that felt just right. He also had the opportunity to see many performances at the local Casino which he enjoyed. Ralph participated in many organization both in Florida and in N.Y. Separate from his church, he belonged to the Moose Lodge, The Elks, North Seneca Sportsman Club, The American Legion, and was a Lifetime member of the VFW.



In Ralph's 88 years he really took part in life itself. Fishing, hunting, gardening, wood working, camping and traveling with family and friends, snowmobiling, playing cards, golf, baseball, live music including local community theatre productions, dancing, coin collecting, watching a good western or war movie, a decent bourbon once in a while, and sometimes just a good walk. The things that were most important to Ralph was his family.



He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He and his great personality and humor will be missed by all.



Ralph is survived by his son, Bruce(Debra) Bowman of Newark; grandchildren Derek (Danielle Pijanowski), Rose and Jenna Bowman both of Buffalo; great-grandchildren Leonardo and Penelope Rose; in-laws James and Elizabeth McBride of Newark; brother, Raymond (Louis) Bowman of Clifton Springs; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ronald and Sue Bird; brother-in-Law, Laverne Weeks; sisters-in-law Peggy Bird, Elizabeth Mastellar, Sandra Bowman and Barbara Bowman; as well as several nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends James (deceased) and Theresa Ross and family of Phelps, Richard and Janet Cottrell (deceased) and their family of Waterloo; and friends Steve and Debra Close of Shortsville.



Ralph is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Beverley; brothers John Bowman, Robert (Hasen) Bowman, and David Bowman; brother, Ken (Roy) Bowman and his wife Kay; brother, Arthur Bowman and his wife Wilma; sister, Bessie Rescorl and her husband Albert; sister, Doris Gulvin and her husband Edward; brother and sister-in-law John and Kay Bird; Carl Mastellar; Gary Bird; sisters-in-law Diana Weeks, and Nancy Bowman.



The family of Ralph Bowman would like to extend a special thank you to Debra Bowman, Elizabeth and James McBride and Kip Bowman for your support and guidance through this journey. Also, to the staff of Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home for your great compassion and care of Ralph during this very difficult time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store