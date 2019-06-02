Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Charles Poormon. View Sign Service Information Coe-Genung Funeral Home 46 West Main Street Waterloo , NY 13165 (315)-539-2931 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Coe-Genung Funeral Home 46 West Main Street Waterloo , NY 13165 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo 42 E. Main St Waterloo , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary





He will be greatly missed by his wife of 72 years, Jean MK Poormon, their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family spanning multiple generations.



Family and friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (June 7) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home, 46 W. Main St., Waterloo, NY.



The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday (June 8) at First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, 42 E. Main St., Waterloo,NY. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations be made to Pathway Home, P. O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY, 13148 or First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, 42 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.



Ralph was a self-made tradesman called upon by local farmers and businesses for his expertise in welding and metal fabrication. He worked more than 30 years in the fabrication shop for GTE Sylvania in Seneca Falls and operated his personal welding shop at his home. Following his 'retirement' from GTE, Ralph formed and operated Steelfab Inc., a fabrication shop on Route 89 in Seneca Falls for the remainder of his working life. Ralph loved his craft and his shop. His custom-built railings and galvanized residential steel piers continue to adorn the beautiful homes and shores of Cayuga and Seneca Lakes. Ralph designed and built the angels that light the streets of Seneca Falls each Christmas holiday. He was very involved in building floats for the aqua-festival back in the day. Ralph was a life-member of the Seneca Falls Elks Club, as well as, the Waterloo Sportsman's Club. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo.



In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by five children, Robert Milton Poormon, Roxanne Poormon Gupta, Rhonda Jean Maxwell, Randi Celeste Poormon and Richard Phillip Poormon; seven grandchildren, Kapil Gupta, Amanda Jean Lynch, Ricci Taylor Fox, Ashley Lynn VanHorn, Jared Hugh Furfey, Luke Aaron Furfey and Asa Tyler Poormon; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Benjamin (Kathy) Poormon and George (Nancy) Poormon; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Ralph was predeceased in death by two sons, Ricky Poormon and Ralph Charles Poormon, II; two grandchildren, Daniel Angelo Giovannini and Johnelle Hope Furfey; a sister, Mary Poormon Linebarger and five brothers, Roy, Donald, Edward, Carl and Eugene Poormon.



