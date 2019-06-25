ROMULUS–Ralph D. Walborn Sr., age 75 of 2022 County Road 135A, died at Rochester General Hospital on Sunday (June 23) following a brief hospitalization.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday 9June 27) at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday (June 28) in Mount Green Cemetery in Romulus, officiated by Pastor Rob Mellgard of the Ovid Federated Church.



Kindly consider a donation in Ralph's memory to Romulus Fire Department, PO Box 2, Romulus, NY 14541 or Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St, Waterloo, NY 13165.



Ralph was born at home in Romulus on April 19, 1944, the youngest of ten children to Howard and Edna (Updike) Walborn. He had a long career at Willard Psychiatric Center, and retired from Willard DTC as the ground supervisor after 41 years of service. In his retirement he worked for the Seneca County Highway Department, checking the overnight winter road conditions. Ralph was a life member of the Romulus Fire Department, South Seneca Sportsmen's Club, former chairman of the Seneca County Republican Committee, and had served on the Seneca County Fair Board for more than 40 years, overseeing the demolition derby. Ralph had a love of fishing and motorsports, in addition to a close connection with his entire family.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Juanita; his children Ralph (Kim) Walborn of Waterloo, Michelle (Roy) Babcock of Romulus and Tammy (Will) Williams of Romulus; his grandchildren Jeffrey, Brianne, Hayley, Shane, Nicholas and Trevor; and a great-grandson, Carson Smith; his brother, Glenn (Eileen) Walborn of Romulus; and very large extended family.



Ralph was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Walborn; and his siblings James, George " Joe", Richard "Red", Norman "Hopper", Gary, Kenneth, Paul and Margaret Malone.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 25 to June 27, 2019