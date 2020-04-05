|
PITTSFORD - Dr. Ralph W. Barber, Jr. had a heart full of generosity and adventure. He began his next adventure peacefully on March 30, 2020 of natural causes. He was 96 years old. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, MJ; his cherished daughter, Christine Herrick and her husband, Craig Herrick; beloved son, Samuel Barber and his wife, Tiffany Otero; as well as grandsons, Colin Tausch and Karsten Tausch. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren, who were all accomplished in their own right. Ralph is also survived by in-laws, Carol Roland, Lynne and Bill Hoyt, Beth and Phil Hunter, David and Suzi Roland, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Barber.
Ralph dropped out of Monroe High School in his senior year to serve in the Army Air Corp during World War II. He was the pilot of the C-47 Skytrain military transport aircraft delivering supplies to American troops throughout the South Pacific Islands. He also transported rescued American Prisoners of War and injured soldiers back to American bases. Following the war, he was an intelligence officer during the Allied occupation of Japan and was stationed on Hokkaido, the northernmost island, until August, 1946. He was very proud of his service to his country.
Upon return to civilian life, he earned a Bachelor of Arts in English at Wagner College in New York City, followed by a Masters of Education at the University of Rochester. His teaching career began in Penn Yan, but Ralph found himself returning to Rochester after two years. He began working in the Rochester City School District as an English teacher, and went on to become Department Chairman, Dean of Boys, Guidance Counselor, and vice-principal at Charlotte and Madison High Schools. After earning his PhD in Education from the University of Rochester, he became principal of Denonville Junior High in Penfield. It was there he met his future wife, MJ, whom he hired as a Spanish teacher. He moved to Cayuga Lake in 1975, commuting to Penfield until he retired in 1983. He later served on the Board of Education in the Romulus School District to continue advocating for students and teachers. Ralph was a champion of his students, dedicated and supportive of teachers, and was content with his life accomplishments while being a high school dropout with a PhD from the UR.
Ralph loved living on Cayuga Lake for 37 years. He stayed active after retirement with multiple activities. He continued his passion for writing through articles published in the D&C magazine Upstate, enjoyed woodworking with furniture projects and additions to the lake house, and reflected on life while relaxing on the lake. Ralph also enjoyed downhill skiing into his early 70s, until he rediscovered his fond interest in horseback riding and rode into his middle 80s.
The family thanks Dr. Robert Kerper for his outstanding care of Ralph for the past 32 years. We also appreciate the people at Heather Heights of Pittsford who provided Ralph with such a high quality of life over the last 9 months. He thrived there and enjoyed interacting with both residents and caregivers.
A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a time we can all be together. His cremains will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Throughout Ralph's life he made a difference in many people's lives. The family welcomes notes from former students and colleagues to share with his children and grandchildren. Donations may be sent to the GarySiniseFoundation.org for veterans or organ donation at UNOS.org. To share a memory of Ralph or send a condolence to the family visit www.anthonychapels.com.
