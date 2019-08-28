|
|
GENEVA – Ramon G. "Bus" Haines, age 90, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (August 24, 2019).
Services are private. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canandaigua.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 160 Allens Creek Rd., Bldg 160, 1st Floor, Rochester, NY 14618.
He is survived by four children Jeffrey (Cynthia) Haines, Gregory (Terry) Haines, Valerie (Stephen) Flynn and Todd (Dori) Haines; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, June E. Haines in 1999; and companion, Barbara Cool in 2017.
Bus was born in Waterloo, grew up in Geneva and was a graduate of DeSales High School. He worked at Ace Automatics in Geneva for many years. Bus was a member of St. Francis DeSales Church. He enjoyed golfing and hunting.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua.
Condolences may be offered at www. johnsonkennedy.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019