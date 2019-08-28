Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home Inc.
47 N. Main St.
Canandaigua, NY 14424
(585) 394-4280
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon G. "Bus" Haines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramon G. "Bus" Haines Obituary
GENEVA – Ramon G. "Bus" Haines, age 90, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (August 24, 2019).

Services are private. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canandaigua.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 160 Allens Creek Rd., Bldg 160, 1st Floor, Rochester, NY 14618.

He is survived by four children Jeffrey (Cynthia) Haines, Gregory (Terry) Haines, Valerie (Stephen) Flynn and Todd (Dori) Haines; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife, June E. Haines in 1999; and companion, Barbara Cool in 2017.

Bus was born in Waterloo, grew up in Geneva and was a graduate of DeSales High School. He worked at Ace Automatics in Geneva for many years. Bus was a member of St. Francis DeSales Church. He enjoyed golfing and hunting.

Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., 47 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

Condolences may be offered at www. johnsonkennedy.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now