Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
For more information about
Randall Salmon
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Randall Salmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randall C. Salmon


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randall C. Salmon Obituary
CLYDE–Randall C. Salmon, 58, a resident of Newark Manor passed away Sunday (July 28) after a brief illness.

Services will be private with burial in St. John's Cemetery in Clyde.

Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.

Randy was born October 14, 1960 in Rochester, a son to the late John and Rosemarie Mabie Salmon. He was a Care Provider for FLDDSO in Waterloo, and a past member of the Clyde Fire Department.

He is survived by his two brothers Kirk Salmon of Clyde and Douglas Salmon of Clyde; sister, Stacy Salmon of Clyde; two nieces Mara Pierce and Tia Salmon; nephew, John Salmon; and aunt, Priscilla (Bob) Paliotti of Lyons.

Arrangements by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randall's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now