CLYDE–Randall C. Salmon, 58, a resident of Newark Manor passed away Sunday (July 28) after a brief illness.
Services will be private with burial in St. John's Cemetery in Clyde.
Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.
Randy was born October 14, 1960 in Rochester, a son to the late John and Rosemarie Mabie Salmon. He was a Care Provider for FLDDSO in Waterloo, and a past member of the Clyde Fire Department.
He is survived by his two brothers Kirk Salmon of Clyde and Douglas Salmon of Clyde; sister, Stacy Salmon of Clyde; two nieces Mara Pierce and Tia Salmon; nephew, John Salmon; and aunt, Priscilla (Bob) Paliotti of Lyons.
Arrangements by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019