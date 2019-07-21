Home

Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
Randall L. "Randy" Enos

Randall L. "Randy" Enos Obituary
HALL/PENN YAN–Randall L. "Randy" Enos, passed away in Aurora, Colorado, where he had resided for many years.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday (July 27) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Memorial Service will follow at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Randy's name to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527; or to Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Enos family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019
