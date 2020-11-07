WALTON - Randall Scott Way, 49, of Walton, died on November 4, 2020 at the Roscoe Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility, after a lifelong fight with Muscular Dystrophy.
Burial was held in the Glenwood Cemetery, Geneva, N.Y. next to his beloved grandparents Martin J. Way, Sr. and Marjorie Dudley Way.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when possible.
Donations may be sent to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
at www.MDA.org.
He was born October 26, 1971 at C.S. Wilson Memorial Hospital, Johnson City, N.Y. the son of Martin J. "Rusty" Way, Jr. and Sharon M. Washburn.
He was a graduate of the Walton High School in 1990 and attended both SUNY at Delhi and Oneonta until his health prohibited it. He enjoyed working with his computer and playing games on it, as well as researching his disease and treatment. His smile, joking and generosity have gone with him.
He is survived by his parents, Rusty and Sharon Way of Walton; his brother, Jeffrey (Bridget) Way; his niece, Cameron Way; his nephew, Henry Way, all of Silverthorne, Colo.; uncle, Gregory Way of Sioux Falls, S.D.; aunt, Nancy Schaak of Liverpool, N.Y.; and several cousins.
