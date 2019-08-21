|
PHELPS – Randy "Phish" Joseph, also affectionately known as "Uncle Phish" and "Coach," 54, of Hernando, Mississippi, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on August 15, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday (August 24) at the Phelps American Legion. Casual, wear your favorite sport attire or Hawaiian shirt! Phish's favorite tunes will be playing afterward for a time to share memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Midlakes Athletic Association, 1554 Route 488, Clifton Springs, NY 14432. Attention: Doug Allard.
He found his faith in God through his good friends Chris Galliher and Greg Triplett as his mentors. A lifelong resident of Phelps, N.Y., Randy moved to Mississippi in 2018 to nurture his brother's business and music career. Always a giving man, Randy loved to see others happy, he encouraged growth and success to all he knew. To his family he was a loyal pillar of strength and an intricate part of their everyday lives, because he wanted to be. He settled for nothing less than giving 110% and held himself to the same standard. Dedication, hard work and compassion were his innate character. His love for children combined with his passion for sports made him an incredible coach for over 35 years, known to many youths in the community as "Uncle Phish". In addition to being a loyal Miami Dolphins fan, and intensely passionate spectator at any sport (Midlakes in particular), he will be fondly remembered by many as their "best friend" with an incredible sense of humor, vibrant personality, and innate ability to connect to anyone he met. "He never met a stranger, for they always left as friends."
Randy is survived by his fiancée, Shelly Pollot Hotchkiss of Clifton Springs, N.Y.; parents Joan Graham of Phelps and Charles (Laura) Joseph of South Carolina; sister, Debbie (Kevin) Fisher of Phelps; brother, Derek (Rita) Joseph of Mississippi; nieces and nephews Tyler and Nick Fisher of South Carolina, Gage and Morgan Hitt, Ronni Allen of Mississippi and Jeryd Graham of Phelps; his Godfather/Uncle, Ronald (Teri) Joseph of Guam; and special blessings Cameron Colacino and Lexi Waite of Phelps.
He was predeceased by his grandparents Albert "Bud" and Thelma Ripley, Jesse Goodman, Avard and Evelyn Joseph; and his stepfather, Larry Graham.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019