SENECA FALLS/TYRE – Randy "Woody" W. Schweitz, 61, died Friday (May 17, 2019) unexpectedly at his office.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (May 23) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. In keeping with Randy's wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pathway Home, P. O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY, 13148.
Randy was born April 9, 1958, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Henry R. and Doris D. Brown Schweitz. He was a 1976 graduate of Waterloo Central School. Randy played drums for the Waterloo Middle and High School bands. He earned his AAS degree in Automotive Technology. He was employed with Tyman Ford in Geneva, N.Y. Leaving Tyman Ford he was employed with N. R. Boyce Ford in Ovid, N.Y. Later he was employed with Becker Lincoln Mercury in Canandaigua, N.Y. Currently he was employed with Lakeview Health Services. Randy was known for being an automotive enthusiast and he was involved with South Butler Nostalgia Dragway. Many knew Randy for his quick wit and great sense of humor.
He is survived by his very loving companion of 30 years, Renee M. Gigliotti; mother, Doris Brown Schweitz of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; brothers, Norman (Lynn) Schweitz of Barboursville, Va. and Gary (Kathryne (Velte)) Schweitz of Waterloo, N.Y.; niece and nephew, Erica (Gregory) Conner, Ashley Schweitz, Rebecca (Craig) Adam, Kevin (Mary (Linehan)) Schweitz, Harrison Leavitt, and Clay Young; great-nieces and great-nephews, Savannah Dewilder, A. J. Smith, Brandt Schweitz, Garrett Schweitz, Madelyn, Evelyn, and Lian Adam; brothers-in-law, Bernie (Ruby) Leavitt of Phelps, N.Y. and John (Esther) Leavitt of Geneva, N.Y.; and very good friends, Scott (Pam) Bailey of Waterloo, N.Y. and their son, Tyler; and his very faithfully canine companion, Sable.
Randy was predeceased by his father, Henry R. Schweitz; and nephew, Jordan Leavitt.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
