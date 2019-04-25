Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raphaela "Rae" (Ferraro) Seymour. View Sign Service Information Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home 181 North Main Street Geneva , NY 14456 (315)-789-2224 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home 181 North Main Street Geneva , NY 14456 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Stephen's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

GENEVA– Raphaela "Rae" (Ferraro) Seymour, age 97, of Geneva N.Y., passed away peacefully 23 April 2019 at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center in Greece, NY.



Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (April 28, 2019) at DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Monday (April 29, 2019) with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions, in Rae's memory, can be made to Hildebrandt Hospice Center, Ridgeway Avenue, Rochester, NY 14626 or the .



Rae, also known to many as Raffle, was born on February 14, 1922, in Geneva, the daughter of the late Nicola and Rafaella Gillotte Ferraro. She was a life resident of Geneva, graduated from Geneva High School and Mildred Freeman Business School. Rae worked for more than 30 years at the Deluxe Restaurant in Geneva. She was also employed after business school at Sampson Naval Training Center, the VA Hospital in Canandaigua, NY and the NYS Experiment Station prior to starting her family.



Rae was a member of St. Francis deSales Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, quilting, crocheting, card playing with her friends Mary Lou and Lottie on Friday nights, having fun at the casino, going on cruises with her sisters and many decades of her favorite pastime bowling at the Sunset Bowl, where she was a repeat member of the 600 Club.



Rae is survived by her son, Gary of Rochester; daughters Susan (Doyle) Hagood of Florida, and Betty Ann (Dan) Miller of Webster, N.Y.; four grandchildren Becky (Selly) Calabrese and Bill Hagood, Shanghai, China, Matthew and Haylee Miller of Webster, N.Y.; one great-grandchild, the apple of her eye, Brooklynne Velez; sisters Louise Lawson, Yolanda George of Geneva and Joyce Bergman of New Jersey; and sister-in-law, Babe (Tom) Ferraro, and 22 nieces and nephews.



Rae was predeceased by her husband, Bill Seymour; sisters Anna Ferraro, Petronella Guerrie, Rosie Heffernan, Marion Morabito and Theresa Sgro; brothers Frank, Tony, Eugene, Thomas and Joe-Joe Ferraro.



For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit GENEVA– Raphaela "Rae" (Ferraro) Seymour, age 97, of Geneva N.Y., passed away peacefully 23 April 2019 at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center in Greece, NY.Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday (April 28, 2019) at DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, N.Y. Funeral services will be held on Monday (April 29, 2019) with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Mausoleum at St. Mary's Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions, in Rae's memory, can be made to Hildebrandt Hospice Center, Ridgeway Avenue, Rochester, NY 14626 or the .Rae, also known to many as Raffle, was born on February 14, 1922, in Geneva, the daughter of the late Nicola and Rafaella Gillotte Ferraro. She was a life resident of Geneva, graduated from Geneva High School and Mildred Freeman Business School. Rae worked for more than 30 years at the Deluxe Restaurant in Geneva. She was also employed after business school at Sampson Naval Training Center, the VA Hospital in Canandaigua, NY and the NYS Experiment Station prior to starting her family.Rae was a member of St. Francis deSales Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing, quilting, crocheting, card playing with her friends Mary Lou and Lottie on Friday nights, having fun at the casino, going on cruises with her sisters and many decades of her favorite pastime bowling at the Sunset Bowl, where she was a repeat member of the 600 Club.Rae is survived by her son, Gary of Rochester; daughters Susan (Doyle) Hagood of Florida, and Betty Ann (Dan) Miller of Webster, N.Y.; four grandchildren Becky (Selly) Calabrese and Bill Hagood, Shanghai, China, Matthew and Haylee Miller of Webster, N.Y.; one great-grandchild, the apple of her eye, Brooklynne Velez; sisters Louise Lawson, Yolanda George of Geneva and Joyce Bergman of New Jersey; and sister-in-law, Babe (Tom) Ferraro, and 22 nieces and nephews.Rae was predeceased by her husband, Bill Seymour; sisters Anna Ferraro, Petronella Guerrie, Rosie Heffernan, Marion Morabito and Theresa Sgro; brothers Frank, Tony, Eugene, Thomas and Joe-Joe Ferraro.For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home Geneva , NY (315) 789-2224 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.