|
|
SENECA FALLS – Ray F. Chilson, 67, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. on Monday (February 3, 2020).
There will be no prior calling hours. A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday (February 8) at The Baptist Church, State Rt. 96, Waterloo, NY 13165. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in Ray's name to The American Legion Warner-VanRiper Post 435 , 7 E. Williams St., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Ray was born in Waterloo, N.Y. on January 13, 1953, the son of Allen and Marion (Mosher) Chilson. He was a life resident and was a member of The American Legion Warner-VanRiper Post 435. He enjoyed playing Texas Holdem Cards, and in his early years, he enjoyed bowling.
Ray is survived by one son, Michael (Marjorie) Chilson, Penn Yan, N.Y.; two daughters Samantha (Roger) Smith, Seneca Falls, N.Y., Carrie Smalser, Ovid, N.Y.; three brothers Allen (Deb) Chilson Jr., Fla., Maynard (Pat) Chilson, Seneca Falls, N.Y., John (Gloria) Chilson, Fla.; two sisters Linda (Michael) Forgue, Bloomfield, N.Y., Dorothy Luffman, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; four grandchildren David Fridley, Ashley Smith, Angel Chilson, and Tom Smalser.
Besides his parents, Ray is predeceased by his sister-in-law, Marla Chilson; brother-in-law, Guy Luffman; nephew, Eddie Luffman; former wife, Shirley DeCook; and former wife, Kathy Erp.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence on our website: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020