Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
Raymond A. Kellogg Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Raymond A. Kellogg, 78, of Meadow St., Seneca Falls, passed away Friday (January 10, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday (January 14) with services to follow at 4 p.m. at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls with Rev. Leah Ntuala Pastor at the First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls officiating.

Spring interment will be in Spring Brook Cemetery.

Kindly consider contributions to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 East River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165.

Ray was born in Auburn the son of Raymond and Mary Elizabeth Weeks Kellogg. He lived most of his life in the Seneca Falls area. He retired from the Seneca Cayuga ARC in 2003 after many years. Ray loved to collect American Flags, Bald Eagles and Wolves. He was an avid bowler and loved to listen to country music. Ray was a diehard Buffalo Bills fan.

Survived by his loving wife, Sylvia Harrison Kellogg; two sisters Vivian Powers of Cortland and Hazel Boozel of Riply, N.Y.; very close friends Michael and Angela Poole of Geneva; and several nieces and nephews.

Ray was predeceased by a sister, Mary Jane Weeks.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
