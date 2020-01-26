|
SAVANNAH – Raymond "Butch" Baldwin, born January 27, 1947, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2020 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday (January 28) at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 West Church Street, Savannah, NY 13146.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (January 29) at the Congregational Church, 1592 N Main St, Savannah, NY 13146. Interment will be in Rose Cemetery.
Butch was an avid hunter, loved helping others and especially enjoyed sitting on the porch waving to passerby's.
He is survived by his wife, Leah Rae, of 54 years; three children Michael (Denise) Baldwin of Savannah, Michele (Joseph) Wollek of Savannah, and Donald (Marjorie) Baldwin of South Butler; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; three brothers Sanford Baldwin, Ivan Baldwin and Harry Baldwin all of South Carolina; six sisters Mary Nix, Linda Baldwin, Cheryl VanCleaf, Barb Sosbee, and Sherry Kuykend all of South Carolina, and Connie Clevenger of Wolcott; many cousins, nieces, nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Butch was predeceased by siblings John, Ernie, Keith, Dianne and JoAnn.
Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020