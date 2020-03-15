|
FAYETTE/WATERLOO – Raymond K. Wise, 73, of Yellow Tavern Rd., Town of Fayette, N.Y., passed away, unexpectedly, Friday (March 13, 2020) at his residence.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday (March 17) at the Fingerlakes Mennonite Fellowship Center, Route 414, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Raymond's funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday (March 18) at Fayette Mennonite Church 2233 Yellow Tavern Rd, Town of Fayette, N.Y. Burial will be in Fayette Mennonite Cemetery, Town of Fayette, N.Y.
Raymond was born in Richland, Penn. on May 20, 1946, the son of the late Raymond G. and Ella (Kurtz) Wise. He had been residing in the Fayette/Waterloo area since 1976. He was a self-employed, cattle hauler and was a member of Fayette Mennonite Church.
He is survived by his wife, Mable (Horst) Wise of the Town of Fayette, N.Y., whom he married on March 4, 1967; four sons Raymond H. (Verna) Wise of Newark, N.Y., Mark (Joyce) Wise of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Aaron (Ilene) Wise of Clyde, N.Y., Lynford (Esther) Wise of Romulus, N.Y.; four daughters Mary Jane (Larry) Martin of Newark, N.Y., Karen Wise of Penn Yan, N.Y., Rosanna (Galen) Weaver of Newark, N.Y., Brenda (Clarence) Hoover of Himrod, N.Y.; 48 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren; five brothers Marvin Wise of Yuma, Tenn., Edwin (Ida) Wise of Lititz, Penn., Lloyd (Esther) Wise of Denver, Penn., Jay Paul (Anna) Wise of Seneca Falls, N.Y., Walter (Etta) Wise of Womelsdorf, Penn.; one sister, Ruth Ann Wise of Womelsdorf, Penn.; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his grandson, Randall Wise.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020