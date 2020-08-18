1/
Raymond Lewis "Louie" Bowman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ORLEANS - Raymond Lewis "Louie" Bowman, age 85, passed away on Wednesday (August 12, 2020).

Friends may call Thursday (August 20) from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham.

A funeral service will be held Friday (August 21) at 11:00 a.m. in Orleans Cemetery, with full Air Force Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clifton Springs Fire Company, P.O. Box 15, Clifton Springs, NY 14432; or to the Phelps American Legion, 1346 Rte. 96, Phelps, NY 14532.

Louie is survived by three children Robin Stiles, Jeffrey (Samantha) Bowman and Leslie (Bryan) Fisher; 10 grandchildren James Linden, Susanne (Michael) Gallagher, Lori (David Brothers) Delimon, Kristin (Skip) Edwards, Bradley Bowman, Scott (Symantha) Bowman, Regan (Jason) Cleary, Erika Fisher, Danielle Fisher and Morgan LaPan; Eight great-grandchildren Andrew, Zofia, Kieran, Ella, Anna, Cammi, Ben, and Brooklyn; three sisters-in-law Sandra Bowman, Barbara Bowman and Cheryl Baker; several nieces and nephews, including Rodney (Karen) Baker.

Louie was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Nancy; one daughter, Jennifer A. Linden; son-in-law, Michael Stiles; brother-in-law, Ron Baker; his parents; and his eight siblings Ralph Bowman, John Bowman, Robert "Hasen" Bowman, David "Roy" Bowman, Ken (Kay) Bowman, Arthur (Wilma) Bowman, Bessie (Albert) Rescoral and Doris (Edward) Gulvin.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Bowman family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Orleans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved