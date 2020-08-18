ORLEANS - Raymond Louis "Louie" Bowman, age 85, passed away on Wednesday (August 12, 2020).
Friends may call Thursday (August 20) from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham.
A private Funeral Service will be held Friday (August 21) at 11:00 a.m. in Orleans Cemetery, with full Air Force Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clifton Springs Fire Company, P.O. Box 15, Clifton Springs, NY 14432; or to the Phelps American Legion, 1346 Rte. 96, Phelps, NY 14532.
Louis is survived by three children Robin Stiles, Jeffrey (Samantha) Bowman and Leslie (Bryan) Fisher; 10 grandchildren James Linden, Susanne (Michael) Gallagher, Lori (David Brothers) Delimon, Kristin (Skip) Edwards, Bradley Bowman, Scott (Symantha) Bowman, Regan (Jason) Cleary, Erika Fisher, Danielle Fisher and Morgan LaPan; Eight great-grandchildren Andrew, Zofia, Kieran, Ella, Anna, Cammi, Ben, and Brooklyn; three sisters-in-law Sandra Bowman, Barbara Bowman and Cheryl Baker; several nieces and nephews, including Rodney (Karen) Baker.
Louis was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Nancy; one daughter, Jennifer A. Linden; son-in-law, Michael Stiles; brother-in-law, Ron Baker; his parents; and his eight siblings John Bowman, Robert "Hasen" Bowman, David "Roy" Bowman, Ken (Kay) Bowman, Arthur (Wilma) Bowman, Bessie (Albert) Rescoral and Doris (Edward) Gulvin.
