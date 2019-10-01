Home

Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3355
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
1933 - 2019
Raymond McLoud Obituary
Raymond McLoud was reunited with his beautiful wife, Jane L. McLoud on September 27, 2019. Now they will be together for eternity.

Friends and family are invited to call from 10 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday (October 5) at Weldon's Funeral Home. Burial will be in Second Milo Cemetery after the calling hours.

Raymond was born on March 16,1933 to Sarah A. Northrup and Harry McLoud. Throughout his life he was a jack of many trades and enjoyed playing country music. Ray treasured his home and his family more than anything. His love for his wife and family was known by anyone who knew him. Raymond married Jane L. Griner on February 12,1977. Their love and devotion was shown time and time again throughout their 41 years of marriage.

They will be loved and forever missed by their two children together Kevin (Erika Holland) McLoud and Sarah (Justin Coats) Gaylord; as well as Jane's children Barry (Rose) Kerrick, Donna (Don) Henderson, Jeff (Donna Sue) Kerrick, Maynard (Patty) Kerrick, Kelly (Lou) Smith, and Bob Kerrick.

Raymond was predeceased by his five children Raymond (Jr), Edgar, Harry, Willard (Bill), and Howard McLoud.

Between the two, they had many extended family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
