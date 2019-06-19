GENEVA–Raymond P. Knittle, 63, of Geneva, passed away suddenly on Saturday (June 15) in the Geneva General Hospital ER, with his wife and son at his side.
In honoring Ray's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ray's memory may be directed to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Ray was born on October 6, 1955, in Geneva and was the son of the late Florence Ann (Massa) Knittle and Raymond Knittle. Ray was a well-known painter in the area.
He is survived by his wife, Meg Knittle of Geneva; children Raymond Knittle of Geneva, Kipp Knittle of Utah, Cody Knittle of Geneva; step-son, Ryan Bost of Seneca Falls; and step-daughter, Heather Bost of Colorado; grandchildren, Gabrielle and Gulianna Knittle, Kastian Knittle, Max and Adeline Grosnick; siblings Steve (Karen) Knittle of N.C., Karen Knittle of Clifton Springs, Kathleen (Kelly) Knittle of Seneca Falls, and JoAnne Knittle of Seneca Falls.
Ray is predeceased by his parents; and brothers Michael and Kipp Knittle.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmfh.com .
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 19 to June 21, 2019