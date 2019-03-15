Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond R. Smith. View Sign

GENEVA- Raymond R.



Family and friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (March 17) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. A Masonic memorial service will be held at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. Members of the Hydrant Hose Company will meet at the funeral home at 2:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday (March 18) at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva. Rev. John Milne will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hydrant Hose Company 79 Geneva St. Geneva, NY 14456.



Ray was born on March 16, 1927 in Geneva the son of the late Charles E. and Demmis Bergen Smith. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1944. Ray owned and managed the Castle Ridge Fruit Farm. During his almost 50 years of running the farm he was very active in both the Apple Growers Association and the Cherry Growers Association. He was also featured in a newspaper article for his high yield per acre which led friends to call him "the worlds greatest apple grower". Ray became a fruit tree consultant in his retirement.



Ray joined the Hydrant Hose Company of the Geneva Fire Department in 1947 and quickly advanced through the ranks. He was elected Assistant Chief in 1951, a position he would hold until 1981. Ray chaired the Hydrant Hose 100th anniversary celebration in 1980 and in later years was a regular at the Hydrant's weekly bingo games and was presently the Hydrant's 2nd longest serving member with 72 years of service. Ray was also a 70-year member of Ark Masonic Lodge #33 F &AM and a life member of Damascus Shrine Center in Webster and was also active in DeMolay.



Ray enjoyed duck hunting, fishing and playing bridge. He also enjoyed staying in touch with his GHS class involved in planning and participating in reunions.



He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Charlene; two daughters Carolyn Garger and Marcia Smith; three grandchildren Kennedy, Mackenzie and Paige; eight nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews.



Ray was predeceased by his parents Charles and Demmis; son, Courtney R. Smith; brother, William C. Smith; brother-in-law, Willard Eastman.



