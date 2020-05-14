Raymond Roy Gagnon
1929 - 2020
GENEVA – Raymond Roy Gagnon, 91, a long time Geneva resident passed away on Monday (May 11, 2020) at the LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home with his family by his side.

Due to the current COVID pandemic there will be no public visitation or funeral service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St., Geneva, NY 14456.

Ray was the son of the late Roy and Rachel Gagnon. He was born on May 9, 1929 and was raised by his mother and maternal grandparents after Ray's father died when he was only two years old. He had a very loving upbringing.

Ray married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Eichorn, on August 28, 1954, a blessed union of 65 years.

Ray went to the University of Massachusetts on a sports scholarship where he played football, basketball, and baseball. At UMass, he trained with ROTC and upon graduation, served active duty in the Korean War from 1951-53 as a 2nd lieutenant tank commander.

Upon his return, Ray began his teaching career at Northborough High School in Mass. and later moved with Barb to Geneva, N.Y. in 1955 to begin a 35 year teaching career in general science. He then served many years as Vice Principal at Geneva Junior High until his retirement. Ray coached the varsity football team from 1958-63 and also coached his sons in little league baseball.

Barb and Ray were members of Our Lady of Peace Parish at St. Stephen's Church for over 60 years. Ray was active at one time in the Dove transport program, served on the first Parish Council, and spoke on behalf of the building of the new Parish Center.

Ray is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; three children Susan (Al) Cavo of New Hartford, N.Y., James Gagnon of Geneva, and John (Michele) Gagnon of Greece, N.Y.; six grandchildren Angela Gagnon, Andrew (Kristen) Cavo, Elizabeth Cavo Marks, Philip (Mariela) Cavo, Matthew (Tara) Cavo, and Amanda (Robert) Cavo Bevilacqua; eleven great-grandchildren Christopher, Oliver, Charlotte, Cora, Will, Joshua, Caleb, Annabelle, Francesca, Cecilia, and Leo with their twelfth expected this July.

The family wishes to thank the LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home, housekeeping and dietary staff for the professional, loving care given to Ray and Barb this past year.

To write a note of condolence to the family, please visit

www.devaneybennettfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 14 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Mrs. Gagnon and family~Please accept my deepest condolences for your humongous loss. Mr. Gagnon was truly one of those one in a million kind of men. I have been out of junior high for over forty years, but NEVER forgot the life lessons learned from him. Although the disciplinarian at school, he did so in a manner that made you want to do better. As an adult, he never forgot who I was. We would often take a moment to talk and catch up on the bench by the water fountain at Wegmans while Mrs. Gagnon did their shopping. I will miss these moments. He was well loved and will be missed by many. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Barbara Riley
Friend
