WATERLOO –Raymond Scott Townley, 73, passed away at home on Saturday (May 18, 2019).
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (May 31) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home, 46 W. Main St., Waterloo, NY.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday (June 1) at First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, 42 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY. Rev. Mark Ammerman, chaplain for Lifetime Care Hospice, will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607.
Scott was born July 30, 1945, in Waterloo, NY, the son of Raymond and Mabel (Curle) Townley. He was a 1963 graduate of Waterloo High School and a life resident of Waterloo. Scott also graduated from Cayuga County Community College with an Associate Degree in Electrical Technology. Scott began working for GTE Sylvania shortly after graduating from Waterloo High School and stayed with the company many years until it was purchased and moved out of the area by Phillips International. Then Scott went on to work at Goulds Pumps for more than 20 years, finishing as an Application Engineer in the Water Systems Division. He loved traveling, especially on his motorcycle, camping, being our Mr. Fix-it, never passing up ice cream and supporting his sons in all their activities and endeavors.
He is survived by his wife, Esther (Smith/Giovannini) Townley, who he married June 1, 1984; two sons, Aaron Townley of Waterloo and Adam (Nathalie) Townley of Philadelphia, PA; one stepson, Arthur Giovannini of Moreno Valley, CA, and two step-grandchildren Logan and Vivianna, and many special friends. The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation to Walter Ellison, Marianne Allen, Tanya Wetherwax and the Hospice Care Teams for their wonderful care.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 26 to May 28, 2019