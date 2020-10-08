PHELPS - Raymond Towsley Sr., 88, died on Tuesday (October 6, 2020) at the Geneva living Center South.
There will be no prior calling hours. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. on Friday (October 9) in Resthaven Cemetery in Phelps.
In lieu of contributions, please visit cheneyfuneralhome.com
to plant a tree in memory of Ray.
Ray was born on June 6, 1932 in Addison, N.Y. the son of the late Floyd and Flossie Towsley.
He was a lifetime truck driver and drove for Superior Trucking for many years. He was also an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and enjoyed camping and NASCAR.
Ray and his son Ray Jr. went to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for 37 years until Ray Jr. passed in 2011.
Ray is survived by Stephen (Mary) McAllister of Phelps. Stephen was just like a son to Ray.
Ray also had extended family.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.