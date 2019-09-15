Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Services
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
South Main Street
Newark, NY
Rea Ann DePauw


1962 - 2019
Rea Ann DePauw Obituary
NEWARK - Rea Ann DePauw, 57, died on Monday (September 9, 2019) at her home.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (September 20) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday (September 21) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513.

Rea Ann was born on May 15, 1962 in Lyons, the daughter of the late John and Betty Zimmerman. She was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1980. Rea Ann worked for 32 years at the Newark Development Center, first in food service, then managing several group homes, and retiring in 2018 as a staffing liason. She was a member of the C.S.E.A. and member of St. Michael Church. Rea Ann loved going to garage sales, zumba classes, working in her flower gardens and participating in projects to help needy people.

Rea Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She leaves her husband of 32 years, Larry; four children Alea DePauw of San Diego, Damian (Karisma) DePauw of Newburgh, Joseph (Perri) Ceravolo of Fostoria, Ohio, and Cassandra DePauw of Brighton; nine grandchildren; two brothers John (Theresa) Zimmerman of Manchester and Brian (Allison) Zimmerman of Newark; several nieces and nephews.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
