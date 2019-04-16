PITTSFORD–Regina J. "Gerry" Walker died April 14, 2019 at age 97.
Friends may call Thursday (April 18) from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, 2305 Monroe Ave, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment at White Haven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wayne County Nursing Home Foundation or Lyons Town Ambulance.
Regina is survived by her children Linda W. Andrews, William H. Walker, Jr. Esq. (Lynn), Michael Andrews (Kirsten Buscetto), Kathryn Hart (Sean), Emily Walker (Brett Semple, fiancé); great-grandson, Connor Hart; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband, William H. Walker.
