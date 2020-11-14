1/1
Reginald Wesley Rugg Jr.
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reginald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENN YAN - Reginald Wesley Rugg Jr., 54, passed away at home on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with Leukemia.

A formal service and celebration of life with military honors will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family as restrictions allow.

Reggie was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on August 8, 1966, the son of the late Reginald Wesley Rugg and Barbara (Roum) Lafler. He served his country for several years in the Army and Army Reserves. He enjoyed his occupation of heavy and semi truck operator having the opportunity to visit the majority of the United States during his career.

Reggie is survived by his sons Anthony Rugg, William Rugg, Michael Donaldson, and Noah Donaldson; along with Margaret McAdams whom he loved as his own daughter; two grandsons Maverick and Killian; siblings Paula Rugg, Tillman Rugg, Loretta Rugg, Tammy Rugg-Tarte, James Rugg, Roger Rugg Jr., Gidget Rugg, and Jarimie Rugg; and loyal best friend, Dozer. He will be loved and missed by all his family and numerous friends.

To light a candle of remembrance or to share a memories with Reggie's family and friends, please visit townsendwoodzinger.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
3155363391
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved