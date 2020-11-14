PENN YAN - Reginald Wesley Rugg Jr., 54, passed away at home on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with Leukemia.
A formal service and celebration of life with military honors will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family as restrictions allow.
Reggie was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on August 8, 1966, the son of the late Reginald Wesley Rugg and Barbara (Roum) Lafler. He served his country for several years in the Army and Army Reserves. He enjoyed his occupation of heavy and semi truck operator having the opportunity to visit the majority of the United States during his career.
Reggie is survived by his sons Anthony Rugg, William Rugg, Michael Donaldson, and Noah Donaldson; along with Margaret McAdams whom he loved as his own daughter; two grandsons Maverick and Killian; siblings Paula Rugg, Tillman Rugg, Loretta Rugg, Tammy Rugg-Tarte, James Rugg, Roger Rugg Jr., Gidget Rugg, and Jarimie Rugg; and loyal best friend, Dozer. He will be loved and missed by all his family and numerous friends.
