April 4, 2019



Rev. Mardean R. Moyer, 87, of Syracuse passed away peacefully on Thursday.



Dean was born to Paul and Melba Moyer in New Berlin, Pa. on March 24, 1932. He attended Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Bob Jones University. Starting in April of 1957, and for more than 50 years, he served as Pastor of numerous United Methodist Churches in Central New York, including in the communities of Fleming, Montour Falls, Big Flats, Bath, Gorham, Waterloo, Skaneateles, Cazenovia, Erieville, Nelson, Kirkville and Syracuse. In recent years, he was an active member of University United Methodist Church continuing to take part in services, discussion groups and community events. He had many interests including model aviation, sailing, reading, chess, photography and discovering craft beers.



He enjoyed traveling and exploring new places in North America and abroad including several trips to the holy lands of Israel, Egypt and Palestine as well as many trips to the UK and Europe with his wife to visit family. He was an avid volunteer tour guide and member of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo and the Everson Museum in Syracuse. His sense of humor and straight face always left one wondering if he was joking or not. While in his relationship with God and God's people there never a doubt of his unwavering and inclusive faith. Dean's love of his family shined through his life.



He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Andrae Moyer; his sons Mike Moyer, Bruce Moyer and Martin Moyer; step-sons Ralph (Vikki) Wise and Eric (Kelly) McDermitt-Wise; step-daughter, Beth-Ann (Jon) Wise; his grandchildren Emma, Jonathan, Timothy, Joseph, Anna, Sam and Dean along with several nieces and nephews, including Heather, Sierra, Gavin and Tristan.



Calling hours will be Thursday, Apr. 11, at University United Methodist Church, 324 University Ave., Syracuse, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Services will follow at 4:30 p.m. and burial will be private in New Berlin, Pa.



1604 Grant Blvd

Syracuse , NY 13208

Funeral Home Carter Funeral Home Inc

