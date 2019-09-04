Home

Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Full Gospel Baptist Church
76 E. North Street
Geneva, NY
Rhonda Y. Nelson


1965 - 2019
Rhonda Y. Nelson Obituary
GENEVA – Rhonda Y. Nelson, 53, passed into the Arms of her Lord and Savior on

Saturday (August 31, 2019), surrounded by her loving family at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday (September 9) at St. Paul's Full Gospel Baptist Church, 76 E. North Street, Geneva, N.Y. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Rhonda was born on October 24, 1965, in Geneva, N.Y. and was a daughter of Charles Parker and Vestial Parker. She graduated from Geneva High School and received a BA in Dancing from NYU. Later, Rhonda received a degree from Finger Lakes Community College as a RN. Although dancing was her passion, she also enjoyed running and reading. Rhonda was a loving wife, mom, sister and YaYa. She loved her family very much.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Vaughn Nelson of Geneva; sons Joshua Nelson and Miles Nelson; father, Charles (Marcolina) Parker of Geneva; mother, Vestial (David) Weatherspoon of Waterloo; brothers Thomas Parker of Rochester, Steve (Thelma) Parker of Geneva and Terry Parker of Rochester; sister, Charita (Pablo) Falbru of Geneva; grandchild, Lorenzo Nelson; several nieces and nephews.

Rhonda was predeceased by her mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019
