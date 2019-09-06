|
|
GENEVA – Rhonda Y. Nelson, 53, passed into the Arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday (August 31, 2019) surrounded by her loving family at Strong Memorial Hospital.
Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (September 9) at the Faith Community Church, 90 Lewis St. Geneva. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019