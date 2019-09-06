Home

Faith Community Church
90 Lewis St.
Geneva, NY 14456
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
90 Lewis St
Geneva, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
90 Lewis St.
Geneva, NY
View Map
Rhonda Y. Nelson


1965 - 2019
Rhonda Y. Nelson Obituary
GENEVA – Rhonda Y. Nelson, 53, passed into the Arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday (August 31, 2019) surrounded by her loving family at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday (September 9) at the Faith Community Church, 90 Lewis St. Geneva. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
